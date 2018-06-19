I am disgusted and embarrassed that the senators and representatives that represent the state of Utah, which loudly proclaims its pro-family positions, have not stepped up to support the Keep Families Together Act. How can they say that they value family while they allow innocent children to be torn from the arms of their law-abiding parents? How can they sleep at night knowing that children are alone and scared in warehouses in the desert?

They ask, what changes would you like to see that would make it easier to meet the demands of raising a family? I would simply like all families to stay together. They say that they are strong pro-family advocates. If that is the truth, then advocate for the families being put through hell for simply trying to give their children a better life.

Please show the people of Utah that you mean what you say and support the Keep Families Together Act.

Rachel Ward

West Jordan