Ten-year-old Sarah Haycox has spoken to the school board, created petitions and gone door-to-door making sure her town will never again forget civil rights hero Edwin Pratt, CBS News reported.

According to HistoryLink.org, Pratt was a civil rights leader and the executive director of the Seattle Urban League when he was assassinated at his home in Shoreline, Washington: Sarah’s hometown.

Despite Pratt’s history in Shoreline, Sarah had never heard of him until she was walking in a park and saw a plaque in his honor. After seeing the plaque, she took it upon herself to learn about Pratt’s life.

"It was just the lack of recognition that really, I think, maybe stunned me," Sarah told CBS. "It just felt like he's gotta have something more than just a plaque outside of a bathroom."

Since that incident almost a year ago, Sarah has attended eight meetings to persuade the school board to name a new early learning center in the area after Pratt. At its May 21 meeting, the board unanimously voted to honor both Sarah’s request and Pratt’s legacy.

The Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center will be dedicated in 2019.

According to her GoFundMe page, Sarah’s mission hasn’t ended with the vote in her favor. She’s currently raising money to bring Pratt’s family to the school’s dedication next year and to commission an artist to create a memorial honoring Pratt.

