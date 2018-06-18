In reading a recent letter to the editor, "Utah cannot afford to waste millions on standardized testing" (June 15), I was concerned that there are many factors that were not considered that are important to the decision. The first factor is that federal law mandates the testing, and second that there is a need for accountability.

If we choose to ignore the mandate, then we risk loosing federal funding for educational programs. In 2017, that came to about $270 million for elementary and secondary levels. Utah's law that allows parents to opt out of testing is already putting some of that funding at risk. That amount includes $5.6 million to help cover the costs of the tests, so the federal government would cover $56 million of the $81 million price tag over 10 years.

The second factor is that there needs to be some accountability and way to measure progress across the state. It is important for us to see if students in general are making adequate progress. While teachers are measuring this all the time throughout the year, the statewide tests are the only consistent measure we have between schools. Statewide standardized testing has been a part of Utah's education system for decades. The cost looks very high, especially when you combine 10 years of cost into the number you're looking at. The actual cost to Utah is about $2.7 million per year. While I agree that the cost is high, the downside of not doing the testing is far greater.

Michael Yardley

Enterprise