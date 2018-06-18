OGDEN — Weber State University has appointed Andrea Easter-Pilcher dean of the College of Science.

Easter-Pilcher spent most of the of past nine years at St. George’s University in Grenada, first chairwoman of what is now called the Department of Biology, Ecology and Conservation, and then as associate, senior associate, interim dean and dean of the School of Arts and Sciences.

She earned her Ph.D. in the biological sciences at Montana State University, her master’s degree in wildlife biology at the University of Montana and her bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology at Bowdoin College in Maine.

According to WSU, the Montana native has asked for and received more than a dozen grants for various wildlife conservation research projects. Her first major grant came as a postdoctoral research scientist at Purdue University. That money was used to assess damage from white-tailed deer to the vegetation in the state parks in Indiana. Another grant from the Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation was used to help restore a wetland in the Volga-Kama National Nature Preserve in Tatarstan, Russia, by reintroducing beavers.

In 2014, Easter-Pilcher and five international colleagues were awarded grant money from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop a program to train emerging young leaders in conservation in the Caribbean and Latin America — a program that continues to today.

Easter-Pilcher’s largest grant request, written in collaboration with a colleague, was awarded to plan, study and potentially implement a radical schedule change in the courses offered at the University of Montana Western.

The entire university shifted from a traditional schedule to one where students take just one class at a time, which is condensed into 3 1/2 weeks, including lectures, projects and fieldwork. Ten years later, enrollments and graduation rates at the university continue to climb.

Easter-Pilcher and her husband returned from Grenada in June and she will assume her responsibilities as WSU on Aug. 1.