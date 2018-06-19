MOOOVING AHEAD
Kyle Whittingham is college football’s 25th-best coach, according to The Sporting News.
That puts him fifth in the Pac-12, behind Washington’s Chris Petersen (7), Stanford’s David Shaw (10), USC’s Clay Helton (18) and UCLA’s Chip Kelly (19).
Regarding the Ute coach’s high ranking, TSN said: “Utah can’t go 7-6 again in 2018 for Whittingham to stay here.”
True, but to stay at Utah?
With a $12 million buyout, he can go 7-6 till the cows come home.
MAPPED OUT
Utah State recently announced the hiring of a new director of Olympic sport strength and conditioning. His name is Logan Ogden.
Unless your name is Tremonton Bountiful, you had zero chance of beating him out for that job. Zero.
WALLED OFF
A German newspaper previewed the country’s World Cup opener with a headline that, translated, said, “Sorry, Mexico, today WE build the wall!” referencing Donald Trump’s plan on illegal immigration.
Mexico instead shocked Germany, 1-0.
Coming soon to a Mexican newspaper: “El Tri drains the swamp!”
COFFEE KLATCH
Washington Huskies basketball coach Mike Hopkins used his $15,000 Coach of the Year bonus to purchase 1,250 Starbucks gift cards, valued at $12 each, to pass out to fans.
At Starbucks prices, that amounts to, oh, a cup o’ joe.
FRIENDLY PERSUASION
Donovan Mitchell told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski he intends to recruit top-level talent to Utah, such as Paul George.
Seems unlikely to work. On the other hand, somebody convinced George to attend Fresno State, right?
FOOD FIGHT
IHOP caused a stir when it announced it will temporarily be known as IHOb, the “b” representing a new menu item: a bacon cheeseburger.
Clever.
But let’s be honest. Compared to the South Bend Cubs’ pulled pork, coleslaw and mac-and-cheese waffle cone, the IHOP promotion is, well, minor league.
BRAIN FOOD
The Staten Island Yankees are calling themselves the Pizza Rats for Saturday home games this summer.
The name was determined by fan vote. Borough president Jimmy Oddo admits the nickname is “dopey.”1 comment on this story
True, but anyone that eats deep-fried s’mores from the concession menu isn’t worried about looking smart.
VALUE-BASED
The Golden State Warriors reportedly went through $900,000 of champagne celebrating their NBA title.
Jordan Bell, who made a modest $815,000 this year, is thinking, “Welp.”
THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM
From Sports Pickle: “Kevin Durant silences all the critics who said he could never help a 73-9 team win a championship.”
DO THE MATH
From The Onion: “Cash-Strapped FiveThirtyEight Lays Off Dozens Of Top Algorithms.”