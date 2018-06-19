MOOOVING AHEAD

Kyle Whittingham is college football’s 25th-best coach, according to The Sporting News.

That puts him fifth in the Pac-12, behind Washington’s Chris Petersen (7), Stanford’s David Shaw (10), USC’s Clay Helton (18) and UCLA’s Chip Kelly (19).

Regarding the Ute coach’s high ranking, TSN said: “Utah can’t go 7-6 again in 2018 for Whittingham to stay here.”

True, but to stay at Utah?

With a $12 million buyout, he can go 7-6 till the cows come home.

MAPPED OUT

Utah State recently announced the hiring of a new director of Olympic sport strength and conditioning. His name is Logan Ogden.

Unless your name is Tremonton Bountiful, you had zero chance of beating him out for that job. Zero.

Logan Ogden Named Director of Olympic Sport Strength and Conditioning for Utah State Athletics#AggiesAllTheWayhttps://t.co/u2lsYXoO6g pic.twitter.com/FwRzOP6uwW — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) June 1, 2018

WALLED OFF

A German newspaper previewed the country’s World Cup opener with a headline that, translated, said, “Sorry, Mexico, today WE build the wall!” referencing Donald Trump’s plan on illegal immigration.

Mexico instead shocked Germany, 1-0.

Coming soon to a Mexican newspaper: “El Tri drains the swamp!”

COFFEE KLATCH

Washington Huskies basketball coach Mike Hopkins used his $15,000 Coach of the Year bonus to purchase 1,250 Starbucks gift cards, valued at $12 each, to pass out to fans.

At Starbucks prices, that amounts to, oh, a cup o’ joe.

Ted S. Warren Washington head coach Mike Hopkins stands on the court before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FRIENDLY PERSUASION

Donovan Mitchell told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski he intends to recruit top-level talent to Utah, such as Paul George.

Seems unlikely to work. On the other hand, somebody convinced George to attend Fresno State, right?

FOOD FIGHT

IHOP caused a stir when it announced it will temporarily be known as IHOb, the “b” representing a new menu item: a bacon cheeseburger.

Clever.

But let’s be honest. Compared to the South Bend Cubs’ pulled pork, coleslaw and mac-and-cheese waffle cone, the IHOP promotion is, well, minor league.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

BRAIN FOOD

The Staten Island Yankees are calling themselves the Pizza Rats for Saturday home games this summer.

The name was determined by fan vote. Borough president Jimmy Oddo admits the nickname is “dopey.”

True, but anyone that eats deep-fried s’mores from the concession menu isn’t worried about looking smart.

SPECIAL DELIVERY: SI YANKS ➡️ STATEN ISLAND PIZZA RATS on Saturday night home games this season 🍕 🐀 Visit https://t.co/YMn5c29QA8 to place your order! #SIPizzaRats #JoinThePack pic.twitter.com/us7rLfRa8F — StatenIslandYankees (@SIYanks) June 11, 2018

VALUE-BASED

The Golden State Warriors reportedly went through $900,000 of champagne celebrating their NBA title.

Jordan Bell, who made a modest $815,000 this year, is thinking, “Welp.”

Jeff Chiu Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM

From Sports Pickle: “Kevin Durant silences all the critics who said he could never help a 73-9 team win a championship.”

Marcio Jose Sanchez Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant smiles before the start of the team's NBA championship parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

DO THE MATH

From The Onion: “Cash-Strapped FiveThirtyEight Lays Off Dozens Of Top Algorithms.”