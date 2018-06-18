SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Wildlife Board approved three changes to this year’s wild turkey hunt during its May meeting. Two of the changes apply to the fall hunt and the third applies to both the fall and spring hunts.

Starting this fall, hunters can buy up to three hunting permits to take wild turkeys, and they’ll also be able to hunt with rim fire firearms, including .22- and .17-caliber rifles. During both the fall and spring seasons, hunters will be able to use any shotgun firing shot that's BB or smaller in diameter.

In addition, the board — a panel of seven citizens appointed by the governor — OK’d a change that will allow up to four young hunters to apply as a group for permits to hunt during the spring limited-entry season. Those who will be 17 years of age or younger on July 31, 2019, are eligible.

All of the turkey and upland game hunting rules the board approved can be seen in the 2018–19 Utah Upland Game and Turkey which will soon be available online at wildlife.utah.gov/hunting-in-utah/guidebooks.html.