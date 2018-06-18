Warning: This article includes mild language.

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents may want to exercise caution when taking children to see “Incredibles 2,” especially if you’re not OK with occasional swear words.

Multiple parents and reviewers have commented on the film’s inclusion of cuss words.

The Motion Picture Association of America rated "Incredibles 2" PG for "action sequences and some brief mild language."

The Express’ Gabriella Geisinger wrote, for example, that parents may want to be cautious over the film’s language.

Geisinger specifically referenced a scene that included the character Frozone, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson utters the phrase “What the" followed by the hint of the letter "F" to imply a swear word.

“He doesn't finish the sentence, but for parents who have concerns about swear words around their children, they may want to cover their kids' ears,” Geisinger wrote.

Disney-Pixar SHE’S BACK – Elastigirl may have hung up her Supersuit when the Supers were lying low, but in “Incredibles 2,” she’s recruited to lead a campaign to bring them back into the spotlight. With the full support of her family behind her, Helen finds she’s still at the top of her game when it comes to fighting crime. Featuring the voice of Holly Hunter as Helen Parr aka Elastigirl, “Incredibles 2” opens in U.S. theaters June 15, 2018. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Meanwhile, writer M. Arbeiter of the Nerdist said the film may be grim for parents, too.

“Meanwhile, a curious shift from the first movie’s larger-than-life superhero spectacle to a down-and-dirtier brand of action movie violence risks expensing a helping of whimsy, and may even prove a bit too grim for some discerning parents (the same collective might likewise be put off by a small handful of soft swears),” according to Arbeiter.

Multiple users commented on the film’s curse words in the parent-review section on the site Common Sense Media.

One user, Echit84, wrote, “Movie was really cute and my kids enjoyed it. However, I was really disappointed by the use of curse words. Not sure why that's considered acceptable for a kid's movie. ‘Hell’ and ‘damn’ are both used in the movie when other words could have easily been used instead. Not impressed."

Another user, DanielCPalmer, wrote, “Thought we'd take our 7- and 4-year-old to see this new one (they loved the first ‘Incredibles’). Yes, there are some scary things and somewhat grown-up humor, which doesn't bug me, but the outright use of mild cursing is absurd. I know they'll hear this and more in the near future, but it's completely unnecessary in a Disney animated movie.”

Disney-Pixar SUPER FANS – In “Incredibles 2,” savvy siblings and business partners Evelyn and Winston Deavor summon Frozone, Elastigirl and Mr. Incredible to share a plan designed to ultimately make Supers legal again. Featuring Catherine Keener as the voice of Evelyn, Samuel L. Jackson as the voice of Frozone, Holly Hunter as the voice of Elastigirl, Craig T. Nelson as the voice of Mr. Incredible and Bob Odenkirk as the voice of Winston, Disney•Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” busts into theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Another reviewer, geo94, wrote: “I'm truly sad that they added cursing to what could have been a great movie. I agree with others that it was scary as well. My daughters were exposed to words that we don't use around the house. It's sad.”

Reddit user ThomasFMaher shared a negative review of the film’s profanity, too. The reviewer said he counted one “damn” and one “hell” and an unfinished “s---.”

“If I’m correct, this is the first time in Pixar history we’re getting this kind of language,” he wrote. “Not saying it’s severe language but it’s pretty heavy for Pixar. Definitely goes to show you this movie was made for the adults who saw the original ‘Incredibles’ as children.”

“Incredibles 2” also faced controversy over its strobe lighting animation. One Twitter user criticized the film for not including a warning at the beginning.

According to Variety, Disney announced Monday that it will add a seizure warning to the beginning of the film to accommodate families worried over the strobe lights.