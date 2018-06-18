LEHI — The public is invited to help Thanksgiving Point paleontologist Rick Hunter welcome Ruth the Gorgosaurus to her new home in the Museum of Ancient Life’s main lobby on Friday.

The Gorgosaurus, meaning “dreadful lizard,” roamed western North America about 72 million years ago during the late Cretaceous Period. She’ll be unveiled during a ceremony at the museum at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Amateur fossil hunters Cliff and Sandy Linster and their seven children first discovered the female meat-eater near Choteau, Montana, in 1997. The skeleton is about 75 percent complete and the skull is about 90 percent complete.

At the museum, Ruth will keep company with a bambiraptor that was discovered by the Linsters’ son Wesley in 1993.

According to the museum, Ruth suffered extensive injuries, including a broken fibula, crushed tailbones, broken ribs and a shattered shoulder blade. There is also evidence of a brain tumor, which may be the first dinosaur brain tumor ever discovered.

During the unveiling, Hunter will be available to answer questions, and special dinosaur themed gift bags will be handed out to the first 100 attendees. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be several educational activities for children of all ages.

Admission to the museum is $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and children ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and under get in free. The museum is located at 3003 N Thanksgiving Way.