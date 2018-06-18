SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Debra Jensen, who was appointed last week by Gov. Gary Herbert to fill a vacancy on the 2nd District Juvenile Court.

Most recently, Jensen has served as a managing attorney and guardian ad litem at the Utah Guardian ad Litem’s Office. She has specialized in family law throughout her career and was also a jurisdictional partner at Kenneth B. Shellen & Associates. Prior to that, she was an assistant attorney general over the Human Services Division in the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Those who desire to comment should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-5210, by 5 p.m. on Monday. July 2. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The confirmation committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Jensen will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Janice Frost.

The 2nd Judicial District covers Davis, Morgan and Weber counties.