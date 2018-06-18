SALT LAKE CITY — New showings of “Incredibles 2” will reportedly feature a warning to parents about the film's animation, thanks to an outspoken Twitter user.

Concerned Twitter user Veronica Lewis tweeted her concern for the film’s exceptional amount of strobe and flashing lights, which, she said, “can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines and chronic illness.”

Many of those moments come from the film’s villain, the Screenslaver, she said.

“So, the villain’s weapon of choice in the movie is bright white lights that are at a rapidly flashing/strobing frequency, with the intent to disorient people. One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds,” she said in a tweet.

Lewis asked Disney and Pixar to take action and include a warning beforehand that warns parents and children about the flashes of flight, according to Uproxx.

“I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie. It is very well done, and the strobe lights are an important point in the plot. I just wish Disney/Pixar and theaters alike would issue a warning that the movie contains several scenes with strobe lights,” she tweeted.

She added, “Video games, some music videos, live concerts, theme park attractions, and even consumer electronics provide warnings about strobe lighting effects and the potential for seizures and other adverse effects. Why not have the same thing be done for a movie targeted at kids?”

She said parents have the right to make an informed decision about whether to bring their children to the movie:

Her call for change worked. Disney learned about the concerns with strobe lights and has since asked movie theaters to notify viewers ahead of movie showings, according to Variety.

“Disney has been notified of the situation and asked all theaters that are showing ‘Incredibles 2’ to notify patrons of the scene in question,” Variety reported.

A similar problem plagued children in Japan who watched a now-banned episode of the “Pokemon” animated series, according to Kotaku.

The episode first aired on Dec. 16, 1997. About 30 minutes into the episode, nearly 700 children went to the hospital because of the animation techniques, like strobe lights and flashing red and blue lights.

“Straight away, children across Japan were struck down with various ailments. Some kids passed out, or experienced blurred vision,” according to Kotaku. “Others felt dizzy, or nauseous. In extreme cases, some even experienced seizures and cases of temporary blindness.”