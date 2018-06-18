SANTAQUIN, Utah County — A 16-year-old girl died Monday after falling an estimated 60 feet from a waterfall in Santaquin Canyon, police say.

About 11 a.m., Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon tweeted that the girl had fallen while about 4 miles up the canyon.

While an ambulance and medical helicopter were in the area, responders tried to revive the victim with CPR and by using an automated external defibrillator, but she succumbed to her injuries, Cannon said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.