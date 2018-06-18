SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, said Monday she is helping to push a proposal that would end President Donald Trump's "horrible" policy of separating children from their immigrant parents at the border.

Love said Trump is expected to meet with the Republican House conference Tuesday to hear details of the legislation, which will also call for more border security and a solution for undocumented adults brought into the country illegally as children.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Love said the administration's controversial zero-tolerance policy is "something that touches me personally" and raises the question of "who we are as Utahns and as Americans."

Love said her message for the president is: "This is not a right or left issue. This is right or wrong. This is what it takes to be the leader of the free world. This is what it takes to be the leader of a free country."

The congresswoman, who faces a tough re-election challenge from Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, said she has been working since last week to include a provision dealing with a separation policy in a compromise bill.

That bill is expected to come up for a vote in the House next week, Love said.

She was among a small group of Republicans behind an attempt to force the House's GOP leadership to allow a vote on several pieces of immigration legislation through a rarely used discharge petition.

Changing the law to spell out that families crossing the border into the United States must be kept together when they are being held by the Department of Homeland Security will take power away from the president, Love said.

Immigrants, whether they are seeking asylum or are caught entering the country illegally, "won't be in limbo any longer," she said, subject to "someone changing their minds."

Trump initially said he would not support the compromise being worked on in the House, but then the White House said he would. Love said she did not know how the president would react to the latest version.

The president's policy has been widely criticized by both Republicans and Democrats. Former First Lady Laura Bush said in an op-ed in the Washington Post Sunday that it "is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart."

Love said the policy is "horrible. You can see these children, these innocent children, being ripped from their families. It's terrible. … What's happening at the border has to, must change. These children are not going to be better off without their families."

