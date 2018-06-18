SALT LAKE CITY — World Cup fans may have caused a literal earthquake in Mexico.

According to USA Today, fans celebrating Hirving Lozano’s lone goal to help Mexico defeat defending World Cup champion Germany 1-0 on Sunday may have caused a literal earthquake in Mexico City.

Monitoring stations in Mexico City picked up a tremor at the exact time Lozano scored. Seismologists in Chile said they also detected a shakeup at the exact time.

The Institute of Geologic and Atmospheric Investigations in Mexico confirmed there was a small earthquake triggered in an “artificial manner.”

The group said specifically that “mass jumping” may have caused the earthquake.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

One expert, John E. Vidale, director of the Southern California Earthquake Center, told USA Today an earthquake caused by people would register as a 2.0 earthquake on the Richter scale. It would largely go unnoticed by the public.

Vidale has experience with sports-related earthquakes. In 2011, he noticed what he called a “beast quake,” a shakeup caused by fans celebrating when the Seattle Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown.

"It was mostly for fun," Vidale said. "It made us look at the instruments, since measuring these signals are often too small to distinguish. It's very hard to analyze."

Regardless of the earthquake, Mexico celebrated well into the night after its victory over Germany.

But it wasn’t just for winning a soccer game. Mexico has faced “relentlessly dismal news for the country and an increasingly toxic political campaign season,” according to The New York Times.

The country will hold a wealth of local, state and national elections July 1 that might quell some of the worries, the Times reported.

“It’s so surprising,” taxi driver Juan Rodrigo Guadarrama told The New York Times. “I barely felt like watching the match, because I thought we were going to get badly beaten. I thought we would not have a chance. But the fact that we won renews our hope.”