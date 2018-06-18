BICKNELL, Wayne County — A person has died following exposure to an industrial pesticide material, officials said, and the incident resulted in the closing of a medical clinic.

About 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, the victim encountered the material in a home in Teasdale and was taken to the Wayne Community Health Center in Bicknell, according to Kassidee Brown, public information officer for Wayne County.

Everyone within the home where the person was exposed to the pesticide is being evaluated for contamination, Brown said. Investigators are also evaluating the building itself, she said.

Medical staff who helped the victim were taken to other medical facilities to be evaluated, the public information officer said.

The Wayne Community Health Center clinic is closed during "investigation and evaluation of this incident," according to Brown. Those who need medical attention are encouraged to go to a small temporary clinic at the Wayne Community Center, 605 S. 350 East, until officials decide it's safe to return to the main facility.

The name of the victim — as well as information about how the pesticide exposure occurred — were not immediately released.

This story will be updated.