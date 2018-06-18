SALT LAKE CITY — LDS Church committees are working on significant revisions to the faith's hymnbooks, according to a news release issued Monday.

The updates to "Hymns," the book used in sacrament meetings and elsewhere, and the "Children's Songbook" will include more diversity and reflect the global church better, according to leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"When the revisions are complete, there will be one hymnbook and one children’s songbook, offering the same hymns and songs in all languages," said a letter sent by the Priesthood and Family Department to general authorities and local leaders around the world. "The new collections will be created over the next several years to reflect the needs of members around the world."

The church is encouraging members to provide feedback on the hymnbooks at newmusic.lds.org, where they also can submit new original hymns, children’s songs and lyrics to be considered for inclusion in the revised collections.