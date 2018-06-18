AP
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall talks to a fellow coach after spring NCAA college football practice at the school's indoor facility in Charlottesville, Va., Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Related Link

Former BYU head football coach Bronco Mendenhall is now having an experience many parents of his players over the years have had.

Comment on this story

Over the weekend, a feature was written by David Teel of the Daily Press in Virginia in which Mendenhall discusses what life is like for his son Cutter, who is serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In the story, Mendenhall describes missionary work in general, shares some of the experiences his son is having living in a foreign country and reflects on some of the things he is learning while his son is away.

"His serving has allowed us to maintain a broader perspective," Mendenhall said, "and I think just have a healthier perspective on the ups and downs that come with the life of being a Division I football coach.”

Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com
Add a comment