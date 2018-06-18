Former BYU head football coach Bronco Mendenhall is now having an experience many parents of his players over the years have had.

Over the weekend, a feature was written by David Teel of the Daily Press in Virginia in which Mendenhall discusses what life is like for his son Cutter, who is serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In the story, Mendenhall describes missionary work in general, shares some of the experiences his son is having living in a foreign country and reflects on some of the things he is learning while his son is away.

"His serving has allowed us to maintain a broader perspective," Mendenhall said, "and I think just have a healthier perspective on the ups and downs that come with the life of being a Division I football coach.”