A look ahead to 2018 primary

Utah has a slew of legislative races to watch in the upcoming 2018 primary elections.

According to the Deseret News, 12 Utah House seats and five Senate seats will be up for grabs.

One of the most high-profile races surrounds Democratic Sen. Jim Dabakis, who will be leaving his spot.

Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen will vie against pediatrician Jennifer Plumb in the primary for Dabakis' position.

The winner will then face GOP nominee Chase Winder in November.

"For Democrats, there is a sense if they're going to get something done, they'll need somebody like (Dabakis)," said University of Utah political science professor Matthew Burbank. "So it raises this expectation that whoever takes that seat is going to have to fill that role."

USU lab snags grant. Here’s what it’ll do

Utah scientists hope a new grant will help them develop synthetic spider silk, according to the Deseret News.

Utah State University researchers earned a grant of $420,000 from the U.S. Navy Division of Unconventional Warfare to develop spider silk that could be used during military combat.

The synthetic spider silk lab will also be used to develop other biomaterials for commercial scale, Randy Lewis, a professor of biology, told the Deseret News.

"Part of the project is to develop a material that will replace Kevlar for being able to enwrap the propeller," he said. "There is a second component that is based on hagfish 'slime' — an incredibly viscous solution. We're trying to combine our extraordinary material with the ability to match up with the 'slime' so that it will be much more effective at slowing up the propeller and disabling the (watercraft)."

‘Incredibles 2’ has record showing

“Incredibles 2” became the best opening of all time for an animated film with more than $180 million at the box office, according to The Associated Press.

The earnings surpassed the predictions of analysts of $120 million to $140 million, AP reported.

The previous record holder was “Finding Dory,” a Pixar film that earned $135 million.

"You don't get to this level of opening without appealing to everyone whether you're a fan of animation, superheroes or just out to have a good time and want to see a good movie," said Cathleen Taff, the head of distribution for Walt Disney Studios. "We had a film that had something for all ages."

Outrage grows as immigrant families separated

Outrage has continued to grow over the White House’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which has resulted in undocumented family members being separated at the border, according to CNN.

Now, the question remains whether Washington, D.C., lawmakers will make a change to the policy.

“Those questions are likely to be shaped by increasing calls for the administration to consider the morality of separating families,” according to CNN. “It's not just the usual Democrats who are criticizing the administration — some prominent Republicans, including first lady Melania Trump and former first lady Laura Bush, religious leaders and influential figures in Trump's conservative evangelical base are also speaking out.”

President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the policy in a tweet.

"The Democrats should get together with their Republican counterparts and work something out on Border Security & Safety. Don't wait until after the election because you are going to lose!" Trump tweeted Sunday night.

He reportedly will use that blame to leverage Democrats into making changes to immigration policies that he wants.

