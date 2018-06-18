The Philadelphia Eagles honored a longtime former employee who was fired by a previous coach when it came time to hand out Super Bowl LII championship rings.

Carol Cullen was hired as an executive assistant by the Eagles in 1985 and served in that position — working with seven head coaches, including 14 years with Andy Reid — until Chip Kelly let her go following his second season as head coach, according to an ESPN story.

She had also worked with Doug Pederson, the team’s current head coach who replaced Kelly after the 2015 season, when Pederson was an assistant under Reid from 2009-12, ESPN reported.

Cullen moved on to work at a financial management company, according to ESPN, but about a month and a half ago, Philadelphia contacted her about her ring size. Cullen told ESPN she wasn’t the only former employee to get a ring: veteran video director Mike Doughty and longtime ticket salesman Leo Carlin also received one.

Cullen’s niece, Brianna Wristbridge, shared a photo of Cullen’s Super Bowl ring and a synopsis of the story behind it on Twitter.

So my aunt works for the eagles for three decades as the head coach’s secretary.

Chip Kelly fires her.

The Eagles win the super bowl.

I get the below text messages last night.

I’ve never loved and organization more. pic.twitter.com/YaeMrl6TI1 — Brianna Wristbridge (@briannawrist) June 15, 2018

Last Thursday, the Eagles handed out their Super Bowl rings, earned with the organization’s 41-33 win over New England in February. It’s the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship.

"It was really a special night," Cullen told ESPN. "And I just feel honored and humbled that I was a part of it."

Ain’t she a beaut?

To help celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs shared pictures and a video on social media of the 1928 Ford Model A that head coach Andy Reid restored. It’s a Model A his father left for the former BYU player and grad assistant.

A look at the 1928 Ford Model A that Coach Reid restored after his father left it to him.



Photos 📷 https://t.co/iN2qjvDnCE pic.twitter.com/DmE0H4hrMB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 17, 2018

“That’s what being a dad is all about…loving your kids and having a chance to present a history to them.”



Coach Reid shares how he restored the 1928 Model A his father left to him. pic.twitter.com/oYXaN1oJge — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 17, 2018

“It’s something you can pass down. I think that’s kind of neat,” Reid said in the video. “That’s what it’s all about, about being a dad. Loving your kids and then having the chance to present a history to them.”

Twitter user Jake Lee shared video of former BYU guard L.J. Rose warming up U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for a charity one-on-one basketball game against late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

Former BYU basketball player LJ Rose warming up Ted Cruz for his game vs. Kimmel. pic.twitter.com/6j1OXefC1D — Jake Lee (@jacobrexlee) June 16, 2018

Cruz defeated Kimmel in the charity event, 11-9, Saturday at Texas Southern University in Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. Rose is a Houston native who played for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars last year.