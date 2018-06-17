PROVO — The search continued Sunday for a man who allegedly stole a box containing numerous car keys from an outdoor recreation company, leaving more than two dozen people stranded.

Saturday at about 7 p.m., Provo Canyon Outfitters, 3362 E. Provo Canyon Road, reported that a man had stolen a box containing car keys and identification cards of customers. Provo Canyon Outfitters rents tubes and rafts to float the Provo River. Customers are required to leave collateral in the box, such as keys or IDs, in exchange for renting equipment.

A man who rented equipment returned to the store without all of materials he had borrowed, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. In an effort to get his keys or ID back, the man distracted the employees and then ran off with the whole box, according to the sheriff's office.

The box only contained items for five or six groups, according to investigators, but because each group had multiple friends or family members, the theft left 25 to 30 people stranded without car keys, police reported.

Leon Frazier, one of the owners of Provo Canyon Outfitters, said the company is doing what it can to cover customers' losses.

"We have been in business for about 12 years and have never had anything like this happen. We always try to do right by our customers and be responsible for them," Frazier said.

Kevin Frazier, another owner, said the company covered hotel rooms for some customers who were stranded without car keys.

The sheriff's office gave a limited description of the suspect. They are looking for a white man, about 5 foot 9 and 180 pounds, with red hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 801-851-4000.