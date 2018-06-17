SALT LAKE CITY — Heading into the June 26 primary, 12 Utah House seats and five Senate seats have contenders vying to be the nominee for their political parties — and of those, Democrats, in particular, are having an interesting year.

The vacancy being left by the Legislature's most rowdy Democrat, Sen. Jim Dabakis, in the liberal Avenues district has drawn what is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile Legislative primary races.

In one corner, a familiar face to Salt Lake City politics: food entrepreneur and one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the State of Utah for same-sex marriage, Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen. In the other, a familiar face healthcare and addiction advocacy: pediatrician and co-founder of Utah Naloxone, Jennifer Plumb.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Candidate Derek Kitchen speaks with Rachel Fletcher while canvassing the 800 S. 600 East neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Dabakis' vacancy leaves some tough shoes to fill, said University of Utah political science professor Matthew Burbank, in a Legislature where Democrats cherish every seat they hold. Whichever of the Democratic candidates survive the primary will face Republican candidate Chase Winder in the November general election.

"For Democrats, there is a sense if they're going to get something done, they'll need somebody like (Dabakis)," Burbank said, noting the outgoing senator's reputation as a loud and unabashed voice for minority groups. "So it raises this expectation that whoever takes that seat is going to have to fill that role."

But both Kitchen and Plumb say they don't see themselves exactly following in the same boisterous footsteps as Dabakis — though they do both see themselves as champions for the voiceless.

Kitchen was recently endorsed by Dabakis, but the city councilman said his goal is "not so much about replicating Jim, but drawing influence from him and bringing my own style to the table."

"I've been serving as an elected official and have really caught my stride when it comes to policy making in my own way, and I will likely be that kind of legislator on the Hill," Kitchen said, adding that he'll take a "consensus-based mindset," focus on "progressive ideals," and be an advocate for the "underdog."

Kitchen also noted it's important to continue to have LGBT representation in the Utah Legislature. Like Dabakis, Kitchen is openly gay.

As for Plumb, she said the Utah Legislature needs the "right kind of person" to advance progressive legislation, and she says she's got that experience.

She helped successfully lobby for several bills at the Utah Legislature, including bills that have helped increase access to the overdose reversal drug, Naloxone.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Jennifer Plumb, right, a Democratic candidate for state Senate from District 2, talks to Sabra Nelson, left, and Darlene Schultz about putting together Naloxone kits at the Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness in South Salt Lake on Friday, June 15, 2018. Plumb's brother died from a heroin overdose in 1996.

Plumb, noting that Dabakis focused more on debates rather than passing bills, said "If people want more of what Jim has been, then I suppose Derek is their candidate. But if they want somebody who is going to actually get up there and get bills done — someone who is a pediatrician and not just a Democrat — then I'm their candidate," Plumb said.

Plumb, however, was endorsed by retiring Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, whose empty House District 24 seat has drawn a more crowded of pool of hopeful Democrats.

Candidates competing in the June primary include Darin Mann, Jacquelyn Orton, Igor Limansky and Jen Dailey-Provost. The prevailing Democrat will face off with the Republican nominee, Scott Rosenbush, in November.

Another crowded primary race is the contest for both GOP and Democratic nominees for the multi-county Senate District 26 seat being left vacant by retiring Sen. Kevin Van Tassell, R-Vernal. Republican primary candidates are Ronald Winterton, Jack Rubin and Brian Gorum, while Democrats include Eileen Gallagher and Pat Vaughn.

Other primary races include: