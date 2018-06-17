MURRAY — Burning candles left unattended were being looked at as the possible cause of a house fire in Murray Saturday night.

A 50-year-old woman at 4510 S. 600 East was taking a shower about 11:20 p.m. when she smelled smoke, said Murray Fire Chief Jon Harris. When she went to investigate, she saw the drapes in her living room were on fire, he said.

The woman ran to a neighbor's house and called 911. When fire crews arrived, one to two bedrooms were fully engulfed, Harris said. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The woman told investigators that she had been burning candles prior to the fire starting. No one was injured. Harris did not have a damage estimate of the house on Sunday.