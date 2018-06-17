SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man who killed an elderly woman and critically injured her husband was shot and killed by police Sunday.

Police were called to a residence near 450 E. Stanley Ave. (3180 South) about 10:35 a.m. South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Curruth said family members of an elderly couple at that residence had called to check up on them, when a man they did not recognize answered the phone.

Family members arrived at the house as police were also arriving. They said a man, who they did not know, answered the door and stated he had taken the elderly couple inside hostage, said Curruth.

Unified police's SWAT team in addition to South Salt Lake officers responded to the scene. As the SWAT team was still arriving, Curruth said the dynamics of the situation changed and became more intense, though he did not go into detail.

A three-member Immediate Action Team — consisting of one South Salt Lake officer and two Unified officers — was put together and quickly responded. The members "engaged" the suspect through a window, and shot and killed him, Curruth said. It was not immediately known if one or more officers fired or what prompted them to shoot.

Inside the house, police found the elderly woman deceased and the man critically injured, he said. Both are in their late 70s to early 80s. Their causes of death were not immediately revealed.

Curruth said the intruder had a weapon and fired at least one shot through a window while in the house.

Investigators were analyzing comments the man made to police on a recorded phone line in an attempt to find a motive. Curruth said the man, believed to be in his mid-20s, might have some family connection to the elderly couple.

As of 1:45 p.m. Curruth said there were many unanswered questions regarding the incident.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.