The fathers of President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring had a great impact on the lives of their sons.

Each family situation was different: President Nelson’s father was not active in the Church during the prophet’s youth; President Oaks’ father died before young Dallin was even baptized; and President Eyring’s father was an advocate on the world stage for the coexistence of science and religion.

Despite different circumstances, all three of the leaders said they gleaned goodness from the examples of their fathers.

