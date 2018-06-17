NEWTON, Cache County — Search and rescue crews returned to Newton Dam on Sunday to look for a missing swimmer who may have drowned.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call on Saturday reporting that a 35-year-old man had possibly drowned at the dam, located approximately two miles north of Newton. Several people who were swimming with the man reported they could not find him, according to the sheriff's office. The man's name was not immediately released.

Search crews scoured the area until 2 a.m. Sunday. The search resumed later Sunday morning.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.