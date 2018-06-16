CARY, N.C. — The Utah Royals have recorded possibly their biggest victory of season.

Thanks to Brittany Ratcliffe's goal in the 94th minute, URFC stunned league-leading North Carolina Courage with a 1-0 victory Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park.

It was the Courage's first loss of the season and the first time they've been held without a goal. The Royals can thank goalkeeper Abby Smith — and the crossbar — for that.

Smith recorded her fifth shutout of the season, making four saves. NC outshot Utah 15-8, but Ratcliffe's was the only one to find the back of the net as two Courage shots hit the crossbar in the second half.

Late in the game, with Utah weathering several Courage attacks, the Royals' Diana Matheson sent in a high free kick into the box. Ratcliffe was able to win the ball with a slide tackle just outside the box. She popped up to her feet and sent her shot into the far left corner of the goal.

It was Ratcliffe's second goal of the season — her other goal came in a 2-2 draw against the Courage on April 21.

Gunny Jonsdottir, who watched her native Icelanders pick up a draw against powerhouse Argentina in their first men's World Cup match Saturday morning, helped lead the Royals' physical defensive effort. She paid the price, having to leave the game three times to be looked at by the URFC trainer.

With the victory, the expansion Royals move fourth place in National Women's Soccer League with 17 points. The Royals are one point ahead of Portland and Chicago — which will be URFC's next and final opponent on this four-game road swing.

Remarkably, the Courage (30 points) have already clinched a spot in the postseason with 11 games remaining.

Utah faces the Red Stars on the road on June 23 at 6 p.m. before returning to Rio Tinto Stadium four days later to host second-place Seattle Reign FC.