Tony Finau was just trying to move up the leaderboard Saturday at the U.S. Open and boy did he ever move up.

Starting in a tie for 45th place and playing early in the day, the Salt Lake native tied for the best score of the third round, a 4-under-par 66, and sat back and watched for a few hours as he just kept climbing up the leaderboard.

By the time the round ended after a windy afternoon that dried out the greens at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Finau had moved up into a tie for the lead with three other golfers and made up 11 shots on second-round leader Dustin Johnson.

Finau is tied with Daniel Berger, Johnson and defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka at 3-over par 213. Finau will tee off in the final group at 12:24 p.m. MT with Berger, who also shot a 66 as he looks to win his first major championship.

The 28-year-old Lehi resident started off shakily with birdies at holes 2 and 3 before coming back with birdies at 4 and 5 by sinking long putts of 35 and 25 feet, respectively. Then on the back nine, he ran off three straight birdies at 10, 11 and 12 as he hit approach shots within 10 feet, the latter just 14 inches away. He capped his round off by sinking a 21-footer for birdie at No. 18 for a back-nine 31.

"I played really nicely, especially for my last 15 holes," Finau said after his round, which finished five hours before Johnson ended his round. "I got off to a rough start . . . a couple over early. But I kind of rolled the ship in nicely.”

Finau has played in eight majors previously with his best finishes coming at this year’s Masters and the 2015 PGA when he finished in a tie for 10th. His best finish at the U.S. Open was in 2015 at Chambers Bay when he tied for 14th place.