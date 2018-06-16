SALT LAKE CITY — Unemployment in the Beehive State ticked down in May, according a report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

May's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from last month to register at 3 percent, according to the report. The state's nonfarm payroll employment for May 2018 grew by an estimated 3.5 percent, adding 51,900 jobs to the economy over the past 12 months.

The current statewide employment level registered at 1,516,000, while approximately 48,100 Utahns were unemployed during the month and actively seeking work, the report stated. Comparatively, the national unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point to register at 3.8 percent.

Private sector employment in Utah grew by 3.9 percent year-over with the addition of 47,900 positions, the report stated.

"May was an especially positive month for Utah's labor market," said Department of Workforce Services Chief Economist Carrie Mayne. "Gains across the gamut show that Utah's businesses are performing well and absorbing the state's labor force growth."

Data showed that nine of the 10 private sector industry groups posted net job increases for the month, with the lone exception being natural resources and mining, which lost 300 jobs year-over-year. On the positive side, the largest private sector employment increases were in trade, transportation, and utilities — which added 12,400 jobs. Professional and business services added 9,100 new positions while construction added 7,400 jobs.

The fastest statewide employment growth occurred in construction — up 7.6 percent; trade, transportation and utilities — 4.5 percent; and professional and business services — up 4.4 percent.