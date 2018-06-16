SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Scott Davis, who was appointed Thursday by Gov. Herbert to fill a vacancy on the 4th District Juvenile Court, which serves Juab, Millard, Utah and Wasatch counties.

Davis most recently served as the assistant Utah attorney general, representing the Division of Child and Family Services.

Prior to this, he served as assistant Utah attorney general representing the Securities Division of the Department of Corrections. He has also worked as a civil and criminal defense attorney for a number of firms, in addition to handling juvenile delinquency and child welfare proceedings for the state of Alaska’s District Attorney’s Office. He received his Juris Doctor at the University of Puget Sound.

Those who desire to comment should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-5210, by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 29. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number, and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Davis will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mary Noonan in mid-July.