TAYLORSVILLE — Wednesday, June 6, was the last day of school for Whittier Elementary School students in Utah.

Ten-year-old Emma Mitchell recently wrapped up her fourth-grade year at the site and has been looking for things to do in her spare time.

On Saturday, she joined her parents at the inaugural Salt Lake City Stars Open House at Bruin Arena on the Salt Lake Community College campus.

“It’s fun,” Mitchell said, while wearing a gold Joe Ingles T-shirt.

Her father, Bentley Mitchell, was already a Utah Jazz season ticketholder, but also used the free event to become a season ticketholder for the Stars as well — Utah’s official G-League affiliate.

Roughly 100 or so fans showed up for the open house, which included a Kid’s Zone with bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, pop-a-spot and other giveaways.

Season tickets were also awarded to fans who made a half-court shot.

“Going to see the Jazz is always a blast and going to see the Stars, a lot of these guys are future Jazzmen,” Bentley said. “The environment here has always been really fun and they also keep some of it at Vivint Arena, which is familiar stomping grounds for us, too.

“Kind of a combination of those things, and it’s just a good thing to come in and see young NBA possible talent,” he added. “Rudy Gobert started out here. You have a bunch of guys going back and forth.”

The Mitchell family wasn't the only ones enjoying the experience. Stars head coach Martin Schiller also used the time to bond with his wife, Katja, and young daughters, Milou, 2, and Ida, 5, who roamed around enjoying the fun.

Schiller hadn’t been in the arena much since the 2017-18 campaign ended with the Stars finishing 16-34. Much of his time has been spent lately assisting the Jazz coaching staff with scouting and pre-draft workouts at the practice facility this offseason.

Salt Lake City will have the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA G League draft this fall, where the organization can possibly make history by drafting McDonald’s All-American Darius Bazley with the top pick. This move will mark the first time that a marquee prospect has ever elected to play in the G League rather than college or overseas.

“I think it could be interesting because these high school kids are coming in,” Schiller said. “So that could be interesting from a management and marketing standpoint because a lot of people will look at it. It’ll be interesting to see how that goes.”