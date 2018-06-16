SALT LAKE CITY — The first step into journalism for my father, Russ Wilks, likely came when his own mother and father gifted him a toy press — rubber letters that you could line up, ink up, and then press onto sheets of paper, thus creating your own newspaper.

He said he was about 10 or 11 years old when he received the gift, back in the early 1940s, and he would take the homemade papers he created with him when he delivered issues of Collier's magazine to subscribers in the neighborhood.

"Here's your magazine," he would say, followed by "My paper's only five cents," or something close to that. It was his foray into the newspaper business back on Long Island, New York, that would later be nourished by more opportunity in high school.

The editor of the Manhassett Press at that time needed someone to write about high school sports. My father was already writing sports for the high school paper. So he got the job. As a player on the team himself, he would play in the game, his father would take notes from the grandstands, then Dad would go home and write the story. He had good material — future Hall of Famer Jim Brown was a star on the team.

The lesson of that path was clear: Journalism would require hard work. But there is great value in hard work. It eventually led him west to Stanford and continued sportswriting at the Stanford Daily.

The toy press was the perfect gift. His father, my grandfather Russell Wilks, had his own love of words. He used those skills to his advantage in the early 1920s as a university student at Vanderbilt in Tennessee where he excelled in English and became editor of the school's humor magazine.

Following graduation he and a friend were ready to leave Tennessee, so he headed north. As my aunt Marilyn tells it: "They planned to go to Akron to earn money working in a rubber plant — why I don't know, but along the way Russell (my grandfather) stopped off in Detroit. He talked the editor of the Detroit Free Press, still a leading paper in Detroit, into hiring him. Apparently Russell spun a long list of his accomplishments. At the end of the spiel, the editor said: 'Wilks, you're a damn liar, but such a congenial one, you're hired."

Thus my grandfather entered the world of journalism earning $24 a week. It was the Roaring Twenties and newsrooms were filled with stories about Prohibition and the fog of cigar smoke as scribes competed for assignments and readers.

I remember sitting at my grandfather's bedside in Sarasota, Florida, in the sunset of his life as he recounted the assignment to interview Charles Lindbergh before his historic trans-Atlantic flight. Lindbergh only gave one interview that day and something about my grandfather's manner won him the assignment. They met on the airfield and they flew together, all part of the story. A native son of Detroit, Lindbergh, after crossing the Atlantic, would return to a hero's welcome at Ford Airport in his aircraft, The Spirit of St. Louis.

The 1920s were a wild time. My aunt relates another encounter from those early Wilks reporting days: "A car pulled up, three men jump out, shoved him into the car, blindfolded him and took off," she recounted. Russell, the young reporter, was taken to a remote location and found himself before one of Detroit's top criminals.

"It seems that this man had a huge ego and liked to see his name in print, and since Russell covered the crime scene, he often mentioned said criminal. He looked at Russell and said: 'Wilks keep up the good work,' then handed him $500. They replaced the blindfold, drove him back to the office where, much to the chagrin of his wife Lucy, Russell turned the money over to the paper."

Ethics and values are passed on from such colorful stories and experiences.

My father expected to start his journalism career out west. But the Army derailed that plan and brought him to Fort Benning, Georgia. His first post-Army job was at the Plainfield (New Jersey) Courier-News, often working the rewrite desk or out in one of the bureaus.

The front page of the May 19, 1958, issue shows a picture of 3-year-old Donna Knott holding her younger brother. The headline states: "Hopes, fears hinge on heart operation," carrying the byline of Russ Wilks.

He wrote the story 60 years ago, yet this past week, when I asked him about stories that made an impact on him and others he said without any hesitation, "Donna Knott."

His article reads: "She has that compassion and understanding for animals, that uninhibited friendliness for strangers, and that longing to be one of the gang common to all children." I was able to find the story in a newspaper archive online and Friday we looked at it together.

That week in 1958 the town came together. People raised money. The mayor got involved. But days later my father was writing young Donna's obituary.

"The parents were so gracious and thanked the community," he said, despite the grief from the failed operation.

Understanding love and loss. Understanding compassion. More lessons learned.

I was born a year later in Plainfield. I used to help my father with a monthly newsletter he produced. We bonded over sports — and the sports page — and continue to do so today. I studied journalism and during those college years had another chance to work with him overseas in London. He would send me on assignments to various countries to interview doctors for publications he ran.

My experience at the time was limited, but he trusted that I could do the job. It's a lesson I haven't forgotten as I've worked with others.

My grandfather left the Detroit Free Press to join an advertising venture in New York that had won the accounts for Chevrolet and General Motors. He helped build the new field of public relations. That company, Campbell-Ewald Advertising, is now in its 106th year.

My father too turned to public relations, creating publications as vehicles to reach doctors and others in the medical field.

I stayed with journalism, recalling a "turning point" conversation with my father back in 1985, that I recounted for him this past week. He said that journalism allows you to go after the story and try to get at the truth. However, in public relations you may know exactly what to do and how to do it, but at the end of the day you're working for a client and must do what the client wants.

We don't always have such clear meaningful moments with fathers. But influence comes in many ways to those who have fathers, those who draw lessons from absent fathers, and those who find fatherly inspiration in surrogates in their lives. Father's Day is one day a year. The impact of fathers is everyday, and for the rest of your life.