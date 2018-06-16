SALT LAKE CITY — With former Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov taking over as head coach of the Phoenix Suns, the team is still looking to fill that void.

Things are picking up in the hiring process though, as Utah is “in discussion” to hire Greek coach Fotis Katsikaris, according to a Deseret News source.

Despite previous reports of Katsikaris already being hired on a three-year deal, nothing is yet official.

Katsikaris previously served as head coach of the Greek National Team from 2014-16 and was named the 2013 EuroCup Coach of the Year.

If he were to become Jazz head coach Quin Snyder’s assistant, he would be the first Greek coach to join a NBA coaching staff on a full-time basis, according to Eurohoops.net.

Utah is known for its diversity as the squad entered this past season tied with Philadelphia with a NBA-high seven international players on the roster. Snyder has also wrapped his arms around international coaches, even inviting them to learn from his staff at the facility.

The Jazz recently promoted Antonio Lang to the front of the bench starting next season.