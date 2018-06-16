SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah School of Medicine announced a new endowed chair on Friday night that will be a lasting tribute to the contributions of LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson and his late first wife to heart surgery and research.

University President Ruth V. Watkins called the Russell M. Nelson and Dantzel W. Nelson Presidential Endowed Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery a "spectacular opportunity to recognize excellence."

The late Sister Nelson directly contributed to the development of the first practical-use heart-lung machine that allowed her husband and others to pioneer open-heart surgery in the 1950s. She also provided critical encouragement to President Nelson in those early days when failures left him grief-stricken.

He went on to perform more than 7,000 heart surgeries before leaving practice in 1984 to accept a call as an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In January, he became the faith's 17th president.

"President Nelson, you have touched the hearts and the souls — literally touched the hearts — and the souls and minds of millions of people," Watkins said. "We're so delighted to be able to establish this tribute to you and Dantzel."

Sister Nelson died in 2005 after 59 years of marriage. President Nelson married Sister Wendy Nelson in 2006.

The first recipient of the endowed chair is Craig H. Selzman, a heart surgery professor in the University of Utah’s School of Medicine since 2008.

"There is no way I am worthy of this honor," Selzman said to President Nelson in his remarks. "That said, I do believe our division as a whole, is worthy of this. On behalf of the division and department, please note that we will strive every single day to live up to the path you have laid before us. We hope to make you, your family and all of you who have been so generous to contribute to this chair proud for generations to come."

President Nelson earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Utah and returned after medical school at the University of Minnesota, where he and his first wife contributed to the heart-lung machine, to lead the U.'s thoracic surgery training program for 17 years.

"I am confident that the continuing work and research at the University of Utah will bring credit to this great institution," he said.

President Nelson performed the first heart surgery west of the Mississippi in Utah in 1955.

Last week, President Nelson recalled how Sister Nelson played an important role in developing the heart-lung machine, using her sewing machine to make small holes in rubber diaphragms that allowed oxygen bubbles to be added to blood pumping through the machine.

He also has told the story of losing two patients, a pair of sisters, in the late 1950s. Their brother had died previously of the same congenital heart disease. He recounted in a 2015 LDS general conference how he needed what he called her vision, love, grit and prodding after he cried all night upon the death of the third child, declaring he would never perform heart surgery again.

In the morning, Sister Nelson said to him, "Are you finished crying? Then get dressed. Go back to the lab. Go to work. You need to learn more. If you quit now, others will have to painfully learn what you already know."

Friday's dinner was held at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building adjacent to Temple Square.

President Nelson said he was grateful for the endowment and that the chair would help "continue to add luster to the great record of the University of Utah, its medical school and the department of surgery in particular."