LEHI — Two Utah County homes were devastated by fire overnight.

Lehi Fire Battalion Chief Jake Beck said firefighters were alerted to the blaze about 2:30 a.m. at 240 S. 708 West. The fire started with a travel trailer then spread to two homes, Beck said.

One house is almost a total loss while the other sustained damage in the $200,000 to $250,000 range, Beck said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about four hours, Beck said, and were expected to remain at the scene much of the day Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.