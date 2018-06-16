OGDEN — A Utah State University professor is hoping to save a massive walnut tree in Ogden threatened by potential development.

The Standard-Examiner reports the English walnut tree is 85 feet tall with a massive canopy spread of 100 feet. Its trunk is 18 feet and 7 inches in circumference.

Utah State University Professor Mike Kuhns says its size surpasses the biggest English walnut tree in the state currently on record.

It's unknown how old the tree is.

The tree sits on a lot owned by the Ogden City Redevelopment Agency.

Kuhns fears future development in the area may kill the tree.

The city says it's aware of how rare the tree is, but can't make any promises about its future.