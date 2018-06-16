Editor's note: A version of this has been previously published on the author's website.

Who hasn't read books or seen movies in which Martian organisms play a critical role? We could enumerate dozens of space operas, pulp fiction books and sci-fi films. From the beautiful Dejah Thoris in Edgar Rice Burroughs' 1912 novel “A Princess of Mars” to the movies “Mars Attacks!” and “Total Recall,” a favorite locale for fictional alien life is the fourth planet. The narratives get pretty ridiculous. But today, Martian aliens may be verging on reality, if only living in microbial form.

NASA's briefing, carried live June 7 on the agency's website, raised the possibility that ancient organic molecules and present-day atmospheric methane on Mars just might be the result of life. The discussion started with a downer: A NASA official said everyone has social media so is aware of the speculation, and she wanted to let us know right away that the Curiosity rover on Mars had not found life.

The scientists were cautious, having been burned before with the announcement in 1996 that a meteorite from Mars contained fossils. The "fossils" turned out to be problematic at best, and probably almost all experts discounted the fossils theory years ago. As a wise elderly paleontologist friend would tell me when I showed him photos of possible fossils, "It's geology, not biology." And these latest Mars discoveries may well turn out to be too.

The conference announced two findings that are encouraging for fans of alien life forms:

• Ancient complex organic molecules were dug out by Curiosity, using its newly repaired drill in a crater known to have once held a lake for an extended period. Extracted when the drill ground about 2 inches into a 3 billion-year-old rock, the samples were analyzed in Curiosity's small lab and were definitely identified as the type of material that could be associated with life, but also could be the result of nonbiological processes. Science magazine says the molecules are "strikingly similar to kerogen, the goopy fossilized building blocks of oil and gas on Earth. At a few dozen parts per million, the detected levels are 100 times higher than previous finds."

• Even more promising was the report that background methane levels in the atmosphere varied by Martian season. Generally, they were highest at the end of summer and start of autumn and lowest at the end of spring and beginning of winter. However, only a few measurements were taken. Only the second year's more frequent readings show a clear seasonal pattern for a year, although the single check for the third Martian year, taken in spring, corresponds well with the pattern. Two of the three first-year readings conform to the pattern also, although the reading in winter that year shows the methane level then was about as high as in the summer peaks.

Overall, disregarding the outlier, Mars methane was three times as concentrated in summer as in winter.

An official at the briefing said that on Earth, 95 percent of methane in the atmosphere is produced by life, including termites. He didn't mention a major cause of the greenhouse gas on this planet, the exhaust of cattle.

Methane is known in the atmospheres of Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune, and nobody is claiming it results from organisms. Mars' methane could have several other sources, including meteorites and the chemical breaking down of other material. As NASA commented in a release, "Water-rock chemistry might have generated the methane, but scientists cannot rule out the possibility of biological origins.

"Methane previously had been detected in Mars' atmosphere in large, unpredictable plumes. This new result shows that low levels of methane within Gale Crater repeatedly peak in warm, summer months and drop in the winter every year."

The discoveries were published in two articles in the journal Science. Chris Webster of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, lead author of the methane study, is quoted in the release as saying, "This is the first time we've seen something repeatable in the methane story, so it offers us a handle in understanding it." Curiosity has been on Mars long enough to make a long-term study and detect the apparent pattern.

Possible explanations for the seasonal variation besides life, offered during the briefing, included changes in Mars' heat causing more naturally occurring methane to vent from underground reservoirs. Mars' temperature ranges from -284 degrees F in winter to 86 degrees F in summer (see mars.nasa.gov). Without fully understanding the red planet's complex chemistry, especially the presence of various materials and the reactions of surface and subsurface minerals with heat and moisture, it's impossible to pinpoint the cause.

"Are there signs of life on Mars?" NASA quotes Michael Meyer, lead scientist for the agency's Mars Exploration Program. "We don’t know, but these results tell us we are on the right track." Probes planned for future launches may find the answer.

Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis, director of Salt Lake County's Clark Planetarium, wrote me in an email, "NASA’s discovery of seasonal variations in the amount of methane in the Martian atmosphere, and finding evidence of organic molecules in the Martian surface, are not by themselves direct evidence of life on Mars. However, they are what you would expect to find if at some point in Mars’ past there had been life there. If Mr. Spock were in attendance at today’s press conference, I have no doubt that upon hearing all this news his only comment would be, 'Fascinating.'"

Joe Bauman Cal Grondahl hiking near Monitor and Merrimack Buttes in the vicinity of Moab, Utah, Aug. 22, 1982. The potholes contain seasonal life of an odd type.

If I had to guess, I would say the seasonal methane variation happens because Martian life carries on when the weather is warm. Maybe Mars has bacterial growing seasons, or possibly more complex forms come to life in the summer.

Seasonal animal life spans happen here in Utah, and not only with insects.

On Aug. 22, 1982, my friend Calvin Grondahl (then the Deseret News editorial cartoonist, now retired) and I were hiking in the vicinity of Monitor and Merrimack buttes near Moab in southern Utah. Earlier, heavy rain had filled the numerous potholes in the slick rock; usually, for months at a stretch, the holes are dust-dry. That day, small creatures swam or splashed in them. We saw that different life forms dominated each hole. Some were alive with tadpoles or bugs.

We were astonished to find something that looked like trilobites swimming above the mud of another hole. A couple of inches long, these arthropods were like nothing either of us had seen before. They had trilobitelike head shields with eyes, numerous legs and long thin tails. Baffled as to what they were, I photographed one that was close to the edge of its water hole.

Later, a state biologist explained they were tadpole shrimp, scientific name Triops longicaudatus, whose eggs lie dormant mixed with sand in dried potholes for months. With rain, they hatch and gobble algae, insects and other shrimp. They lay eggs (often without sexual reproduction) and die when the potholes dry up. Their lives are weeks or, at most, three months long.

So maybe Mars has some analogue to tadpole shrimp — bacteria or larger life forms that briefly awaken and live during the balmy summer and hibernate through the frightful winter. But that's only my semi-educated guess.