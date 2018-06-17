“65 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT PATRIARCHAL BLESSINGS," by Alonzo L. Gaskill, Cedar Fort, $16.99, 182 pages (nf)

Divided into five sections, “65 Questions and Answers about Patriarchal Blessings” answers close to every question anyone could have regarding the hows and whys of patriarchal blessings.

Cedar Fort Publishing & Media Alonzo Gaskill is the author of "65 Questions about Patriarchal Blessings"

Author Alonzo L. Gaskill describes why patriarchal blessings are different from other priesthood blessings members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will receive. He explains the office of a patriarch and details interesting facts, such as why stake patriarchs sit on the stand during stake conferences.

Gaskill then explores each of the 12 tribes of Israel and speaks about the blessings and warnings pronounced upon them by Jacob and Moses; having oft-times difficult scriptural language explained makes these chapters highly informative. He also explains why knowing which tribe one is part of is so important. He tells what happens if a tribe’s lineage isn’t declared in a blessing as well as answering whether family members can be members of different tribes.

Gaskill also goes into detail regarding how individuals can prepare for their own blessings, including wrong and right reasons for receiving one, if a recommend is needed and who to invite. Finally, Gaskill has great suggestions regarding how patriarchal blessings can be studied, including who they should and shouldn’t be shared with. He discusses how they should be interpreted and how to react if a blessing doesn’t contain hoped-for promises or is seen as too short.

“65 Questions and Answers about Patriarchal Blessings” is an uplifting and knowledgeable book that can teach anyone, regardless of age. Reading this book can be a wonderful way to prepare for receiving a patriarchal blessing or a great way to get more out of an already-received one.

A Missouri native, Gaskill teaches LDS Church history and doctrine at BYU. He and his family live in Payson.