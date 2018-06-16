Editor's note: This is one of the five novels that are 2017 Whitney Award finalistsin the suspense/mystery category. The Whitney Awards recognize novels by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For the list of winners, click here.

“THE CAPTURE, Griffin Force, No. 3,” by Julie Coulter Bellon, Stone Hall Books, $14.99, 264 pages (f)

Zaya Altes has stayed alive as a prisoner of an international terrorist in Afghanistan for six months, but she feels she’s reaching her limit as “The Capture” opens. Julian Bennet, her boyfriend and head of the Griffin Force, was going to propose to her on the day she was abducted and has been working to find her and pull off a risky mission to rescue her.

After her rescue and back in England, Zaya deals with feelings of being too broken to continue a relationship with Julian and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Nazer al-Raimi knows she’s been rescued and plans revenge as Julian and the Griffin Force team works to figure out what the terrorist is doing. Zaya, though recovering, wants a shot to help trap Nazer and get revenge.

As they get closer to Nazer, they uncover layers of betrayal with those they trusted and have to make some quick and difficult decisions to stop him.

Author Julie Coulter Bellon keeps readers guessing and turning pages as the team works to track and stop Nazer and his plans along with uncovering the mole within their ranks.

Bellon also sheds light on treating different aspects of PTSD through Zaya.

While Bellon gives sufficient background on the characters and the storyline of the novel — the third of three books (so far) — can be read by itself, it still feels like jumping in the storyline a bit late and trying to play catch-up.

There isn’t any swearing or sexual content beyond kissing, but there is some generally described violence.

