MILLCREEK — The Wasatch Front Regional Council recently awarded the city three federal grants totaling $5.4 million for road improvements.

The funding includes $4 million to improve 3900 South east of 2300 East; $400,000 to complete a stretch of sidewalk on 3300 South; and $1 million to study revamping the I-215 interchange at 3900 South.

According to the city, Millcreek and Holladay, which jointly own the stretch of 3900 South east of 2300 East, will each allocate sufficient funds over the next five years to match the $4 million grant for pavement reconstruction, bike lanes and sidewalks. The federal funding will be available in late 2023. Until then, the city said it is looking at reducing the 40 mph speed limit.

The city said funding for the sidewalk project between 2600 East and 2700 East should be available in 2019 and the project should begin in spring 2020. The city also said the I-215 interchange study will take several years to complete.

The Wasatch Front Regional Council is comprised of elected officials from the Wasatch Front, including Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini, as well as representatives from the Utah Department of Transportation, the Utah Transit Authority, the Utah Legislature, and Salt Lake, Weber, Davis, Tooele and Morgan counties. Among its many functions, the council is the mechanism through which federal funds are distributed to local communities.