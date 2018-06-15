SALT LAKE CITY — Due to prolonged drought and extremely dry vegetation, Utah Interagency Fire has increased fire restrictions for southeastern Utah.

The new restrictions, effective immediately, include:

• No campfires (wood or charcoal), including designated campgrounds.

• No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site,or while stopped in an area that is paved, barren or cleared to mineral soil.

• No metal cutting, welding or grinding activities in areas of dry vegetation.

• No fireworks, steel tipped/core ammunition, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets.

For more information about fire restrictions, wildfires, fire prevention and fuels treatment projects, log on to utahfireinfo.gov.