Except for a couple of double bogeys coming in, Tony Finau would find himself in contention at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

Finau improved to a 72 in Friday’s second round after a 75 Thursday and moved up to a tie for 45th place heading into the weekend.

However, a couple of errant tee shots kept Finau from perhaps shooting a 68 and being within striking distance of leader Dustin Johnson. Double bogeys at both holes 6 and 9 (he started on the back nine) put Finau back to 7-over par after two rounds and out of realistic contention, 11 shots off the lead.

After starting off with a bogey, Finau made birdie at No. 16 with a 7-foot putt. He moved under par on the day with a 14-foot birdie at No. 4 before making double at No. 6. He sank a 10-footer at No. 8 and looked to be coming in at even par on the day before the double at No. 18.

Rasmussen didn’t make his goal of making the cut in his first U.S. Open but had a solid round of that left him at 154, five strokes off the cut line. And he had a lot of company as top players such as Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy also missed the cut.

Rasmussen bogeyed 10, 14 and 18 on his front nine to make the turn at 38. He then made his first birdie of the tournament at No. 1, hitting his approach within three feet and sinking the putt. After making bogeys at 2 and 3, Rasmussen birdied again at No. 4 when he rolled in a 17-footer and followed with a 40-foot birdie putt at No. 6. However, he bogeyed the next two holes to finish at 74 on the day.

Rasmussen finished with the eighth-best score among the 20 amateurs in the field, three of which made the cut.