FARMINGTON — The Utah Men’s State Amateur championship will be decided Saturday morning by a couple of golfers from Colorado and Arizona when they tee it at Oakridge Country Club.

Kyler Dunkle, a 21-year-old from Larkspur, a small town midway between Denver and Colorado Springs, and Preston Summerhays, a 15-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, are the only two golfers left standing out of the 288 who started Monday morning. They’ll play a scheduled 36-hole match starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

For Dunkle, who plays for the University of Utah golf team, it’s his first time playing in the State Amateur after transferring from Colorado State two years ago to play for the U. team, where he’ll be a senior next year.

Summerhays, the oldest son of Boyd Summerhays, has lived in Arizona for the past decade but spends each summer in Utah where he has a lot of extended family. He’s trying to become the youngest State Am winner in history. His uncle, Daniel, in 2000, and George Von Elm in 1917 were each 16 when they won the State Amateur.

Both golfers have advanced through medal play and won five matches to reach the finals in the longest continuing golf tournament in the world. They each know the significance of the tournament and the position they’re in having made it to the finals

“I’ve never played in this before, it’s always fun to go against the best players in the state,” Dunkle said. “It’s kind of cool. There are signs everywhere saying it’s the longest continuous tournament in amateur golf, which is really fun to be a part of. And you look at the names who have won here — Patrick Fishburn, Tony Finau, Zac Blair — all these guys are making an impact in professional golf. It would be really cool to be a part of it.”

Summerhays made it to match play two years ago and lost early, but he’s made big strides over the past two years.

“It’s super exciting just to be in the mix and having a chance to win,” said Summerhays, who had already advanced further than his father ever did. “He never got past the final eight, so I had to shove that in his face a little bit.”

Boyd is Finau’s coach and is back at the U.S. Open in New York with him this week. However, before and after every round, he talks to his son on the phone and gives him advice when needed. So what did his dad say before his semifinal match Friday?

“He told me he was proud of me and to go have fun,” said Preston.

Young Summerhays has had fun, although he admitted being a little nervous before each match.

Summerhays defeated Utah State golfer Andy Hess 3 and 1 in his Friday morning match and he fell behind right off the bat against Frampton who had defeated 2008 champion Dan Horner 2 up in the morning quarterfinal. Neither Summerhays nor Frampton was ever up by more than one hole and the match was all square as they came to the par-5 16th.

Frampton had the better drive down the left side and was left with 212 yards to the hole. Summerhays had 242 from the right rough and he hit a great shot to the back left side of the green.

“I was thinking, ‘if I can just get this on the green maybe I could put enough pressure on him to have him go for it’ and I hit a good shot,” Summerhays said.

Frampton only had a 7-iron in, but his shot flared a bit to the right and hit the bank of the pond and bounced into the water. “It was a bad swing at the wrong time,” said Frampton.

Summerhays won the hole to take the lead for good and both players made par on the final two holes as Frampton’s 12-foot birdie try lipped out.

Dunkle had to go 19 holes in the morning quarterfinal to defeat 1998 champion Darrin Overson and was matched up against medalist Blake Tomlinson, who beat John Owen in the morning. Dunkle and Tomlinson are teammates for the University of Utah golf team, which made it difficult for both golfers.

“It’s never fun playing one of your best friends,” Dunkle said. “Yeah, you hope you win, but you also hope for the best for the other guy. But at the same time, I know he’s one of the best players in this field, so it’s really fun going up against him. I know I have to play good golf to beat him.”

Dunkle took a 1 up lead through nine holes and then took control, winning three of the next four holes with a 10-foot birdie at 10, a two-putt birdie at 11 and an 8-foot birdie at 13.

He had a chance to close out the match at the next two holes but lost 14 when he three-putted from 30 feet and 15 when he hit the bunker and missed a 15-footer. That left the margin at 2 up and his only thought at the 16th tee was to keep his tee shot in play, which he did.

After halving 16, Dunkle had a tricky downhill 15-foot putt at 17 that he said “broke about 10 feet” and he was hoping to keep it within 3 feet. Instead, it trickled in the hole, which he called a “bonus” and gave him a 3 and 1 victory.