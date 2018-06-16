The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference announced its academic all-conference honorees Friday and 13 Utah State student-athletes were named to the list.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must have a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average for the 2017-18 school year and have appeared on the squad list during the 2018 campaign.

The 13 Utah State gymnasts to receive MRGC accolades included Annie Beck, Emily Briones, Autumn DeHarde, Taylor Dittmar, Brittany Jeppesen, Faith Leary, Maddie McIntyre, Mikaela Meyer, Kiera Miller, McKinley Pavicic, Leighton Varnadore, Logan Varnadore and Madison Ward.

The MRGC recognized a league-record 65 student-athletes from its four-member institutions in Boise State, BYU, Southern Utah and USU. The Thunderbirds led the way with 19 honorees, followed by the Cougars with 18 and Boise State with 15, the complete roster for the Broncos.

In Utah State’s final meet of the 2018 campaign, the Aggies placed third at the MRGC Championships with a season-high road score of 195.825 on March 24, at the America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah.

The Aggies officially concluded the season at the NCAA Regional Championships on April 7, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where five individuals competed in front of a sold-out Maturi Pavilion.

Ward was the Aggies’ top finisher on the afternoon. The native of Rexburg, Idaho, was the final competitor of the meet and absolutely stole the show on floor, recording a career-high-tying 9.925 to tie for fifth on the event.

Ward’s 9.925 on floor ranks first all-time in school history for an NCAA Regional Championships meet. She also tied for 21st on vault with a 9.800, which is tied for eighth all-time in school history at a regional meet.

In her only event at the NCAA Regionals, Jeppesen tied for 12th on bars with a 9.850, which is tied for third all-time in school history at a regional meet.

Like Ward, DeHarde also competed on two events, tying for 15th on beam with a 9.775 and tying for 32nd on floor with a 9.775. Meyer tied for 29th on vault with a 9.775, and Briones tied for 19th on beam with a 9.725.