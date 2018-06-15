Yujeong Son captured the American Junior Golf Association Rolex Girls Junior Championship title with a 4-under score after four rounds at the Pete Dye Canyon Course at Promontory Club in Park City. It was the third AJGA invitational win for Son, who also won the 2017 Swinging Skirts Invitational and the 2014 Junior All-Star Invitational.

Son was deadlocked with Elizabeth Wang after the third round, but Son shot a 73 on the par-72 course on the final day, while Wang turned in a 75, giving Son a two-stroke win. Son was excellent through the first nine holes on Friday, birdieing No. 4, 5 and 7, while shooting par on the rest of the front nine, giving Son some room for error when she bogeyed four of the final nine holes of the day.

Rose Zhang ended the four-day tournament even, earning a third-place finish. Utahn Tess Blair, who plays golf at Bingham High School, finished in 69th place after ending the tournament 35-over.