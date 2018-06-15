WEST JORDAN — For more than 230 of the Beehive State's "weekend warrior" military force, their training is about to be put to the test.

The soldiers from one of the Utah National Guard's aviation units are deploying to the Middle East to support ongoing efforts in Operation Spartan Shield in strategic nations in the Persian Gulf region.

The soldiers are members of the 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation — a general support aviation battalion of Black Hawk helicopters. They are deploying to conduct missions in the region such as troop and equipment movement, airlift operations and other aviation support with Middle Eastern partners, said unit commander Lt. Col. Chad Koon.

"This is an extremely complex mission merging nine units from seven states," he said. "We will be providing air support to many locations in Kuwait and Iraq."

For full-time National Guard Spcs. Andres Avella, 28, and Kylie Avella, 20, it will be their first deployment. The newlywed Black Hawk mechanics married in February and are now anticipating their inaugural experience on foreign soil.

"I'm really excited and it's an awesome thing that we can go together," she said. "A lot of people leave their family behind, and it's really awesome that I get to take mine with me."

"A lot of these people are people we work with every day and are like our family," he said. "Being able to go with the people you trust the most definitely makes it a lot more heartwarming and you get a lot more confidence. It's definitely going to be an exciting experience."

The couple said they have a long history of military service in their individual families and that has helped them gain some insight into what to potentially expect on this upcoming mission.

"We know what the (familial) separation is like with three-week (or) four-week gaps of not seeing someone when they are deployed," Andres Avella said. "It makes it a lot easier for us, but we know for other people it's going to be a lot harder with spouses and kids."

He added that addressing the challenges of overseas deployment is made much easier when you have your spouse with you. Kylie Avella said she is looking forward to putting the skills and knowledge they've gained to work in a real-world situation.

"This is exactly why I enlisted so I could deploy and serve my country and do my part," she said.

The deployment is expected to be for one year, explained Pfc. Monzeratt Romero, 18. The first generation Mexican-American, who joined the Army National Guard last year, said she was initially nervous upon learning of her impending deployment but has since become enthusiastic about the experience.

"I was kind of in shock the first couple of days," she said. "But now I think it's going to be a great opportunity for me to learn new things, see new places and meet new people."

While in the Middle East, her job will be a unit supply specialist. She said part of the challenge of her first deployment will be the separation from her family. As her parents' eldest and first American-born child, her departure will be significant.

Through her daughter's translation, mother Maria Juarez Romero said having her daughter leave is difficult, but she is supportive of her military service.

"I'm really proud of her because she decided to join (the military)," she said. "Not everyone is capable of (serving)."

"I am also really, really proud of her, that she decided to follow her dreams," said father Casimiro Romero, also through his daughter. "We're sad that she is deploying, but we understand and are happy for her."

Monzeratt Romero said being the first in the family to wear the military uniform is quite meaningful to her, particularly as a Latina.

"I feel like us as Hispanic, being minorities, we're capable of doing a lot of things, but the stereotype pushes us not to or makes us look a certain way," she said. "I want to overcome the stereotypes and show this country that even though I come from a Mexican family, I care about being here and serving the country."

Meanwhile, Coon noted that while in the Middle East, the soldiers will have to face numerous adversities, chief among them being family disconnection. He said the unit has trained extensively over the past several months to be meet those and any other challenge that may lie ahead.

"This mission is well-suited to the Utah National Guard because our battalion is traditionally separated while we train here at home," he added. "Our soldiers are prepared and ready for success."