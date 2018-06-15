SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters worked quickly to contain a fire Friday that threatened two vacant homes in Salt Lake City.

According to Audra Sorensen, public information officer for Salt Lake Fire Department, the fire "mildly" damaged two homes that were both empty and for sale, but firefighters didn't yet know the estimated costs of the damage.

About 3:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters were dispatched to a "small outdoor brush fire" in an area near Beck Street and Victory Road, Sorensen said.

"No evacuations were necessary and no one was hurt," she said.

About 5 p.m., firefighters were still working on "a little bit of fire" to the west and east sides of the site, "but I think we're in pretty good shape for now," according to the public information officer.

Initially, the blaze was estimated to be "at least an acre," but it grew to threaten the two homes while several fire trucks and engines were on scene fighting the flames, Sorensen said.

The fire was near a Rocky Mountain Power substation, but firefighters successfully kept it away, she said.

Victory Road was expected to be closed in both directions for the next two to three hours.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.