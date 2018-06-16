SALT LAKE CITY — Utah author Kristen Chandler took from her experiences showing horses, working with teenagers and getting divorced to write her newest young adult novel.

Through her own divorce, Chandler saw how challenging it was for her children to start dating and forming relationships after they saw their parents' marriage fail.

"They wonder, 'Well, if my parents didn't make it, why do I even want to be involved in a romantic relationship?'" she said. "I feel like absolutely the human heart just wants to hope. So, I wanted to tell that story of how it's OK to have your own hope that if you fall in love with someone and get married, it won't necessarily end the same way. Not even in marriage, just in caring about someone. I think kids need to feel like that's a safe thing to do."

A writing professor at Brigham Young University and a mother of a blended family of eight children, Chandler's "Thief of Happy Endings" (Viking, 416 pages) which hits shelves June 19, is her third novel. It tells the story of Cassidy Carrigan, whose mom sends her to a summer camp in Wyoming to train wild mustangs. After a childhood horseback riding accident, Cassidy hasn't ridden in years, and her mom hopes the camp will both help Cassidy overcome her fear of riding and keep her mind off her parents' failing marriage.

Penguin Random House "Thief of Happy Endings" is by Kristen Chandler.

At camp, Cassidy discovers the difficult situation of wild mustangs in the United States and meets a young cowboy with a troubled past determined to do his part to save innocent horses. Cassidy learns to overcome her anxieties to fall in love with a boy, a horse and a cause.

Chandler said her experience of working with at-risk teens and seeing how they could transfer their challenges and "find themselves on the back of a horse" is part of what inspired this novel.

As she learned more about the charged political atmosphere around mustangs, she also thought addressing that topic would make for a powerful story. In 1971, Congress passed a law protecting mustangs, leaving the horses to multiply quickly without any predators and become pests to many who own land and livestock where the mustangs roam.

The Bureau of Land Management has attempted to round up the wild horses, but it's costing taxpayers millions to hold and feed these animals, and there aren't enough people to adopt them all. The current U.S. government is proposing to legalize euthanizing mustangs again, according to ABC News, as a solution to this problem.

"We're spending millions of dollars to take care of mustangs in this country and it's not going well," Chandler said. "I think people are very surprised by how complicated the issue is. … There isn't a clear-cut answer."

Provided by Kristen Chandler Kristen Chandler is the author of "Thief of Happy Endings."

She also saw in the mustang issue — one with high emotions and no clear solution — a comparison to family life.

"It's a great parallel to the challenges that people have in families that are in transition, whether it's divorce or different things," she said. "I felt like both of those were complex stories and they worked well together."

Despite a lot of talk about the mustang issue in "Thief of Happy Endings," Chandler said she doesn't want people to only come away with knowledge of the politics of wild horses. Rather, she wants her readers to gain a sense of the possibilities that come from working with horses and what they teach us about giving nonjudgmental feedback to others. And, she hopes her new book can be both a fun cowboy story and a comfort for people who need it.

"I hope this book will be a book that can be a friend to people who are maybe going through this," she said, "that are dealing with anxiety or are dealing with their families in transition or are just trying to find a way to trust the world they live in."

If you go …

What: Kristen Chandler book signing

When: Tuesday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo

Web: kingsenglish.com, provolibrary.com/authorlink

Note: Places in the signing line are reserved for those who purchase a copy of the featured book from The King's English.

Also …

When: Friday, June 29, 7 p.m.

Where: The King's English, 1511 S. 1500 East