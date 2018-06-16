Head Utah Valley University wrestling coach Greg Williams announced the completion of his sizable 2018 recruiting class that features 16 highly touted individuals who hail from nine different states.

"We are very excited about the young men we are bringing in this year," Williams said. "These student-athletes are all serious about performing well and keeping up with our recent success in the classroom. They also possess the confidence and talent that we are looking for to continue our climb to be one of the top programs in the country."

Two incoming newcomers are transfers in Jaron Chavez (Cornell) and Dayton Racer (Clackamas CC), while 14 others will come to UVU out of high school. Of the high school additions, three hail from Utah in Tanner Lofthouse (Mountain Crest HS), Taten Ringel (North Summit HS) and Chase Trussell (Morgan HS); two from California in Jerry Rubio (Carter HS) and Josh Tolentino (Poway HS); two from Colorado in Josiah Nava (Pueblo Country HS) and Jayden Woodruff (Ponderosa HS); two from Idaho in William Edelblute (Lakeland Senior HS) and Jason Gissel (Fruitland HS); two from Texas in Cameron Haddock (Carroll Senior HS) and Isaiah Delgado (Eastwood HS); and one each from Hawaii (Kainalu "Skip" Estrella, Lahainaluna HS), New Mexico (Nick Rino, Piedra Vista HS) and West Virginia (Paul Frampton, Nitro HS)

Transfers

Chavez was a three-time high school state champion for Centennial High School in Boise, Idaho, before heading to Ithaca, New York, to redshirt the 2017-18 campaign for national power Cornell. Chavez is also a Greco-Roman National Champion (2017) and has been an All-American in all three styles. He will compete for the Wolverines at 165 pounds.

Racer, who is originally from St. Genevieve, Missouri, was a four-time state finalist and two-time state champion in Missouri. He was also a Senior National High School champion before winning an NJCAA National Championship while wrestling at Iowa Central Community College during his freshman year in 2017. He then went on to wrestle the 2017-18 campaign at Clackamas Community College in Oregon before deciding to transfer to UVU. Racer is a two-time JUCO Dean's List honoree and will compete at 157 pounds for Utah Valley.

Incoming Utah freshmen

Lofthouse, who is the nephew of UVU assistant coaches Ethen and Luke Lofthouse, recently won a 2018 Utah State Championship for Mountain Crest High School and is a four-time state placer for the Mustangs. He then went on to become an All-American at the national folkstyle tournament this spring. Tanner will first serve an LDS Church mission to San Jose, California, before joining the Wolverines for the 2020-21 season. Tanner will compete around 157 pounds for Utah Valley.

Ringel, who hails from Coalville, Utah, is a multiple-time state champion for North Summit High School. He also earned national All-American honors and will serve an LDS Church mission prior to joining UVU for the 2020-21 season.

Trussell, who is from Morgan, Utah, is a three-time high school state champion out of Morgan High School. He is also a three-time Utah Triple Crown winner and a two-time All-American in all three styles of wrestling (freestyle, folkstyle and Greco-Roman). He also won the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions this past season. Trussell will compete at 197 pounds or heavyweight for the Wolverines.

Incoming out-of-state freshmen

Rubio, who is from Fontana, California, was a state qualifier and a CIF place winner for Wilmer Amina Carter High School in Southern California. The UVU coaching staff has been very impressed with his work ethic and attitude on the mat and looks forward to having him come to Utah Valley to continue his development. Rubio will compete at 149 pounds for the Wolverines.

Tolentino, who is a graduate of wrestling power Poway High School just north of San Diego in Poway, California, joins the Wolverines after a successful prep career where he was a California place winner and a two-time CIF champion. He was also a folkstyle All-American and a runner-up at the renowned Reno Tournament of Champions. Tolentino will wrestle at 141 or 149 pounds for UVU.

Nava, who is from Pueblo, Colorado, was a three-time state finalist at Pueblo County High School. He also earned National Folkstyle All-American honors and a championship at the esteemed Doc Buchanan Tournament. Nava will wrestle at 125 pounds for the Wolverines.

Woodruff, who hails from Parker, Colorado, was a state champion wrestler during his prep career at Ponderosa High School. He also earned National Folkstyle All-American honors and will wrestle at 197 pounds for Utah Valley.

Edelblute, who is from Hayden, Idaho, was a two-time state champion for Lakeland Senior HS. He compiled an impressive 170-21 record during his prep days. Edelblute will compete at 125 pounds for the Wolverines.

Gissel, who hails from Fruitland, Idaho, earned a 2018 state championship for Fruitland High School. He also wrestled his way to a runner-up finish at the Reno Tournament of Champions. Gissel will compete at 184 pounds for UVU.

Delgado, who is from El Paso, Texas, was a two-time state champion and a three-time state finalist for Eastwood High School in the Lone Star State. He also earned a pair of national folkstyle All-American honors. Delgado will wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds for the Wolverines.

Haddock, who is out of Southlake, Texas, was a two-time state champion for Carroll Senior High School in the state of Texas. He also earned folkstyle All-American accolades, as well a pair of Brute National Championships. Haddock will compete at 157 or 165 pounds for Utah Valley.

Estrella, who is from Maui, Hawaii, was a four-time state placer and a two-time state champion for Lahainaluna High School in Hawaii. Estrella will compete at 125 pounds for the Wolverines.

Rino, who hails from Farmington, New Mexico, was a four-time state champion for Piedra Vista HS. He was also a two-time Folkstyle National Champion and will wrestle at 149 pounds for UVU.

Frampton, who is from Cross Lanes, West Virginia, was a 2018 state champion grappler for Nitro High School. He will compete at 197 pounds for Utah Valley.

The majority of the newcomers will join the Wolverines for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The 16 additions mark Williams' largest recruiting class during his tenure at Utah Valley.