I am a 12-year-old young man who lives in Herriman. I am against the proposed Olympia development. My opinion on it is that they should just make it less high density or not do anything to the land. Here are my reasons why:

First, because the traffic will get worse. Nobody likes traffic (at least that I can think of). My second reason is because it will raise the crime rates in the area. If you try to get as many people into one space as that, criminals will also be moving in, and high density always brings more crime.

My third reason is because our schools are already way too crowded. Sure, there will probably be more schools being built, but there probably won’t be enough to have everyone going to the new ones. For example, Herriman High is already super crowded, but because of these new houses, it will become even more crowded.

So in my opinion, they should not build the high-density Olympia Hills project.

Ammon Flandro

Herriman