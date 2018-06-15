SALT LAKE CITY — After arriving at the Zions Bank Basketball Center early Thursday, Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin and members of the Jazz front office didn’t leave until it was nearly dark outside.

With the 2018 NBA draft less than a week away, long days like those aren’t uncommon as Jazz brass work tirelessly to identify the best prospect.

“There’s panic going on right now,” Perrin admitted. “I’m joking a little bit, but I’m not. We’re putting in some pretty long hours.”

The Jazz hold the No. 21 and No. 52 picks in the June 21 draft. Of the 60 prospects who have traveled to Salt Lake City for workouts, nearly a dozen are legitimately intriguing in a loaded class.

We’re doing a lot of work in the video room, the theater. We’ve talked about the depth of the draft this year and it is pretty deep. Utah Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin

Friday morning, the Jazz welcomed Duke’s Trevon Duval, Colorado’s George King, Butler’s Kelan Martin, Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie, Boston College’s Jerome Robinson and Wichita State’s Landry Shamet to the latest pre-draft workout.

“No matter where I land, I know I’m meant to be in the NBA and I’ll make it do what it do,” said Robinson, who is projected to land in Utah on latest HoopsHype mock draft.

Shamet was limited to full contact as he pushed through a slightly sprained right ankle from a previous workout, but the ACC-heavy group didn’t disappoint.

Duval, Robinson, Shamet and Okogie are all potential first-round picks.

“I think the pre-draft process is a matter of continuing to build on your strengths and clean up a lot of the question marks and weaknesses or whatever,” said Shamet, an honorable mention AP All-American for the 2017-18 season. “One of those with me was on the defensive end and my body, and how athletic I was.

“I felt like both of those things were kind of overlooked a little bit and I didn’t get the credit maybe that I sometimes deserved, so I felt good about the combine.”

Perrin and the Jazz staff have done an outstanding job scheduling elite prospects to come to Utah for workouts as the organization builds off the momentum of back-to-back playoff appearances and rising star Donovan Mitchell.

“We’re doing a lot of work in the video room, the theater. We’ve talked about the depth of the draft this year and it is pretty deep,” Perrin said. “Normally, at this time of the year we’re probably down to maybe six or seven guys that we’re looking at, but we’re at double that so we’ve got a lot of work to do to try to get it down to who we really like and we like a lot. There are a lot of guys in our range so that’s the problem.”

Of the dozen or so guys on Utah’s radar, Perrin anticipates eight of them being off the board at No. 21 on draft day. Of the remaining guys, the goal is to dig deep and make the right choice for the direction of the franchise. Although the Jazz front office is filled with seasoned professionals, they still sometimes stress over selecting the best fit.

“I would say all of them are a little developmental,” Perrin said of the possible targets. “But I would say probably out of those, let’s say 12, seven of them could probably come in and get minutes next year.”