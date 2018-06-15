SANDY — Back in mid-April, the North Carolina Courage were in the midst of a four-game win streak to start the 2018 season, and had built a plus-five goal differential to lead the NWSL when Utah Royals FC came to town on April 21.

URFC wasn’t in the best place, having lost the week prior in its historic home opener and having not scored in 267 minutes leading up to the game.

Then in just the sixth minute of play that afternoon, the Courage scored on a strike from the United States Women’s National Team up-and-comer Merritt Mathias, and North Carolina was in prime position to get another three points.

In the 52nd minute, however, the tide turned as URFC forward Katie Stengel knotted things up, and then Laura Harvey’s side took the lead 14 minutes later on a bomb from Brittany Ratcliffe, and suddenly Utah was on its way to the upset win.

Fourteen minutes after Ratcliffe’s goal, however, the Courage tied it back up when a blunder from URFC goalkeeper Abby Smith gave USWNT forward Crystal Dunn the equalizer, and the 2-2 scoreline is how things ended.

On one hand, it was a positive that URFC got a point on the road against the NWSL’s best team, but as the squads prepare for a rematch on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina, it still feels as though it deserved three that day and is driven to try to get them this weekend.

“That’s kind of been a sour taste in our mouth since we left, so I think that’s been the only motivation for this next game,” said defender Sydney Miramontez. “I think that was a big game for us. It was one of our first five games of the season, and we were disappointed. We knew the caliber of team North Carolina was, but we were disappointed with the result.”

Since then, URFC has compiled a 3-1-2 record, while the Courage has gone 5-0-2.

“You just know when you go there that it’s going to be a game, but I truly believe so far this season we’re the team that’s caused them the most problems,” Harvey said. “I think it’s a really good opportunity for us this weekend to prove that we can be that team that is their bogey team this year.”

Coming off an international break that saw nine of its players represent their countries over the last two weeks, URFC should be at full strength (Americans Becky Sauerbrunn, Amy Rodriguez and Abby Smith missed the June 2 win over Sky Blue FC) with the exception of the injured Kelley O’Hara.

Harvey said this week that the USWNT veteran will likely be out until sometime in July.

While Harvey noted the continuing need for her team to get better on the ball, she said there’s a balance between being aggressive offensively and being strong defensively, especially on the road against a team like the Courage.

North Carolina enters Saturday with an NWSL-best 24 goals on the season, while the next two closest teams have just 16. URFC has scored just nine goals, which is second-to-last in the league but has given up just eight, which is tied for the best.

“It’s, ‘do you expose yourself a little bit to gain the reward,’ or do you continue to be very stingy and give the players higher up the field the responsibility to go and win a game for you,” Harvey said. “I think it’s a bit of both. I think when we’re at home, we can be a little bit more expansive, and when we’re on the road, it’s gotta be stingy in my opinion.”

First kick Saturday is set for 5 p.m. MT.